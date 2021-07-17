COVID: 980 new infections reported so far today

The Ministry of Health says 980 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (July 17).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far 283,040.

According to official data, 23,505 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The recoveries count climbed to 255,833 today with 962 more patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus returning to health.