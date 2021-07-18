Man arrested with 12 kg of heroin worth over Rs 120 million

July 18, 2021   09:52 am

An individual has been arrested in Colombo along with 12 kilograms of heroin found in his possession, the Police Media Spokesperson said.

The arrest has been made by the Special Task Force (STF) at Adirippu Street in Colombo.

Reportedly, the seized drugs are estimated to be worth over Rs 120 million.

Investigations have revealed that the stock of heroin belongs to the infamous drug trafficker ‘Kimbula Ale Guna’.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. 

