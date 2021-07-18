Bangladesh PM sends mangoes to PM Rajapaksa

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent her gift of Bangladeshi mangoes as a goodwill gesture to Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Tareq Md Ariful Islam handed over the mangoes.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister expressed his wholehearted gratitude and thanks to the Bangladesh Prime Minister for the gift.

PM Rajapaksa stated that he hoped that it stays symbolic of their fruitful relationship between the two countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent mangoes for her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

She also sent mangoes for the Indian President and a number of Chief Ministers in India.