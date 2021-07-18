More animals at Dehiwala Zoo contract coronavirus

Four more animals at the Dehiwala Zoological Garden have contracted the COVID-19 virus, according to State Minister Wimalaweera Dissanayake.

Reportedly, two orangutans and two chimpanzees have contracted the virus.

However, further investigations are carried out on the matter, the State Minister said.

Recently, a lion and a lioness at the Dehiwala Zoo also contracted the virus. However, both predators have recovered from the disease.