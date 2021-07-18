More animals at Dehiwala Zoo contract coronavirus

More animals at Dehiwala Zoo contract coronavirus

July 18, 2021   12:50 pm

Four more animals at the Dehiwala Zoological Garden have contracted the COVID-19 virus, according to State Minister Wimalaweera Dissanayake.

Reportedly, two orangutans and two chimpanzees have contracted the virus.

However, further investigations are carried out on the matter, the State Minister said.

Recently, a lion and a lioness at the Dehiwala Zoo also contracted the virus. However, both predators have recovered from the disease.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories