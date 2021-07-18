Pfizer and Moderna for pregnant women?

The Family Health Bureau has requested the Ministry of Health to look into the possibility of administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to pregnant women.

Director of the Bureau Dr. Chithramali de Silva said that at present, only the Sinopharm vaccine is being given to pregnant mothers.

So far, 13 pregnant females in Sri Lanka have died from the COVID-19 virus and nearly 2,500 have been infected.

Currently, only 175 mothers are being treated at hospitals, said Dr. de Silva.