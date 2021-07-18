Pfizer and Moderna for pregnant women?

Pfizer and Moderna for pregnant women?

July 18, 2021   01:56 pm

The Family Health Bureau has requested the Ministry of Health to look into the possibility of administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to pregnant women.

Director of the Bureau Dr. Chithramali de Silva said that at present, only the Sinopharm vaccine is being given to pregnant mothers.

So far, 13 pregnant females in Sri Lanka have died from the COVID-19 virus and nearly 2,500 have been infected.

Currently, only 175 mothers are being treated at hospitals, said Dr. de Silva.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories