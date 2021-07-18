New traffic plan on Galle Road due to development work

Traffic on Uttarananda Mawatha in Kollupitiya has been restricted to one direction only, the Police Media Division announced.

Reportedly, the latest traffic plan will be implemented from 6.00 am tomorrow (July 19) due to a temporary road development work.

Accordingly, vehicles traveling on Uttarananda Mawatha starting from Rotunda Junction can only be driven towards Abdul Markan Marker Mawatha, police said.

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Uttarananda Mawatha from Abdul Markan Marker Mawatha for any reason.

Vehicles entering Perahera Mawatha from Sir James Peiris Mawatha cannot proceed towards Rotunda Roundabout; they are to turn right at Uttarananda Mawatha and enter Abdul Markan Marker Mawatha.

Also, vehicles on the Rotunda Road from Galle Road to the Rotunda Roundabout can travel in only one direction up to the Rotunda Roundabout on the Galle Road.

Drivers entering Uttarananda Mawatha can use Galle Road, Nawam Mawatha and Perahera Mawatha and Rotunda Mawatha can use Galle Road.