Crime figure killed in STF gunfire

The Special Task Force (STF) had opened fire at a fleeing vehicle on the Baseline Road in Seeduwa, killing an individual linked to a number of crimes.

The incident had occurred last night (July 17) when officials of the STF chased a car based on a tip-off that it was transporting arms.

Three persons had been in the vehicle at the time of the incident and one of them had gotten off the car to run along the road, shooting at the officers.

Police said that he was injured in the return fire by the officers before succumbing to injuries at the Negombo Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 44-year-old named Lalith Wasantha Pinto who is linked to various crimes in Wattala, Ragama, Katunayake, Matara, and Akuressa areas since 1991.

He is also linked to 06 murders and several robberies, the Police revealed.

The remaining persons in the vehicle had been arrested and a micro pistol has also been found in a search of the vehicle.