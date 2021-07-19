A protest demanding the arrest of the perpetrators who sexually abused the teenage domestic worker at MP Rishad Bathiudeen’s private residence was held today (July 18).

According to reports, MP V. Radhakrishnan had also joined the protest carried out in Hatton.

The 16-year-old had died on July 15 of burn injuries while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

She had been under medical care for 12 days since her admission to the hospital on July 03.

The girl, who was residing in Dayagama area, had been 15 years of age when she was brought to the parliamentarian’s residence at Bauddhaloka Mawatha for domestic work last October.

The judicial medical officer who conducted the post-mortem on the girl’s death had concluded that she had been sexually exploited.

Meanwhile, the remains of the girl were brought to her house in Dayagama today.

In this backdrop, MP Bathiudeen, who is currently under the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital on Saturday due to a sudden illness.