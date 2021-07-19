Over 3,000 arrested during island-wide police operation

Sri Lanka Police says that over 3,000 persons have been arrested in connection with illegal activities, during a special island-wide police operation.

Police spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said the special operations was carried out on the night of July 17 and that a total of 14,927 police officers had participated in the operation along with 52 police dogs.

A total number of 3,009 suspects have been arrested in connection with illegal activities, he said.

This includes 431 suspects arrested on suspicion, 645 suspects arrested on pending warrants and 98 suspects arrested in connection with various crimes. 1,250 suspects have been arrested in connection with the offences of dangerous drugs and illicit alcoholic beverages.

Five persons have been arrested with illegal firearms while the suspects have been arrested in Anuradhapura, Ampara, Trincomalee, Embilipitiya and Galle areas.

In addition to that 580 drunk drivers have also been arrested while 5,654 traffic cases have been detected during the operations

The spokesman said that Sri Lanka Police intends to conduct such operations from time to time across the country in order to maintain law and order and to create a safer environment for the general public.