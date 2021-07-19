20-30 percent infections in Colombo are of Delta variant  Dr. Hemantha Herath

Ministry of Health says that 20 to 30 percent of COVID-19 infections reported from the Colombo District can be of the Delta variant.

Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said that this is revealed through the testing of samples collected from reported infections.

“We find information on the variants only through the samples. We don’t carry out gene sequencing on every positive PCR result. Therefore, we don’t receive information on every COVID-19 patient identified.

The universities have given us an estimate that 20-30 percent infections from Colombo are of the Delta variant.”

Dr. Herath points out that it can be concluded that the Delta variant has spread to all areas of the country seeing as reports of the variant are received from even North.