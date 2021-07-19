Dates set for 2020 O/L aesthetic practical exams

Ministry of Education has announced dates for the practical examinations for candidates who sat for aesthetic subjects at the 2020 G. C. E. Ordinary Level examination.

Accordingly, the practical exams will be held from August 28 to September 08, 2021.

Practices for the examinations are scheduled to be held in schools and students can be called in for practices for a period of month from July 26.

The announcement made by the Ministry reads that school principals have made arrangement arrangements by discussing with the subject teachers.

The written approval of the Director-General of Health Services has been obtained on this matter.

Further, all principals have been instructed to pay attention to holding practices while adhering to social distancing rules and hygiene guidelines.

A total of 622,000 students faced the 2020 G. C. E. Ordinary Level Examination held in March 2021. Among them 169,000 are due to sit for the practical examination for the aesthetic subjects.

Meanwhile, the deadline of the applications for the admission of students to Grade 01 for the Year 2022 has been further extended.

Accordingly, the new closing date is on August 07, 2021.