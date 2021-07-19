50 percent of COVID-19 patients at National Hospital in need of oxygen

Fifty percent of the COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at Colombo National Hospital, reportedly, require oxygen therapy.

This was revealed at a press conference held at the Health Promotion Bureau today (July 19).

Speaking on the matter, specialist physician Dr. Upul Dissanayake said that nearly 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

“There were only 100 [COVID-19 patients] two weeks ago. With the travel restrictions the figure went down to 100 from 160. However, now the numbers are going up. With that the patients that need oxygen is at 100 today. That means exactly 50 percent need oxygen therapy.”

Dr. Dissanayake says that there are only two ways to reduce the spread of the virus.

“First is getting vaccinated. The second is wearing a mask. Only have meals together with people in your house. It is dangerous to remove the face mask in air conditioned rooms.”

When inquired on the reports that 30 percent of COVID-19 cases in Colombo being of the Delta variant, Chief Medical Health Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni said that the tested sample group is not sufficient to conclude that this is accurate for the whole of Colombo.

“That 30 percent is only in a small sample group. Only areas like Dematagoda, and Albion Place have over 30 percent of Delta variant cases. That is not enough to conclude that this is accurate for the whole of Colombo.”