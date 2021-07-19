Sri Lanka reports 48 more COVID-19 fatalities

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 48 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (July 18).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,827.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 20 females and 28 males.

One of them is aged below 30 years, ten victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 37 are aged 60 and above.