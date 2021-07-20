Court has ordered service providers to produce telephone conversation records of Rishad Bathiudeen’s wife and three others in connection to the death of the 16-year-old domestic worker at the parliamentarian’s house.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya ordered for the records to be handed over to the Borella Police when a motion filed by the Police on the case was taken up today (July 19).

In addition to the phone records, the court also ordered the relevant banks to produce bank account details of the intermediary who brought the teen to Bathiudeen’s house as domestic help.

On July 15, a 16-year-old girl, who had served as domestic help at the Bathiudeen residence, succumbed to severe burn injuries while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. She had been under medical care for 12 days since her admission to the hospital on July 03.

The girl, who was residing in the Dayagama area, had been 15 years of age when she was brought to the parliamentarian’s residence at Bauddhaloka Mawatha for domestic work last October.

The judicial medical officer who conducted the post-mortem on the girl’s death concluded that she had been sexually exploited.

On July 18, a protest was held in Hatton demanding the arrest of the perpetrators who sexually abused the deceased teen.