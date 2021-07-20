Wanathe Aruni & boyfriend arrested with heroin

Two individuals who were in possession of heroin have been arrested on Monday (July 19), says the police spokesman.

Following a lengthy investigation, the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) had made the arrest in the area of Kotugoda, Ja-Ela.

According to Senior DIG Ajith Rohana, the law enforcement authorities have seized 1.225 kg of heroin estimated to be worth nearly Rs. 12.5 million.

In addition, a car and Rs. 868,000 in cash suspected to be drug money were also recovered by the police officers.

One of the arrestees, a 26-year-old female alias ‘Wanathe Aruni’, is reportedly a large-scale drug dealer. The other arrestee, who is a 29-year-old youth, was meanwhile identified as her boyfriend.

The suspects are associates of the drug dealer who operates under the alias ‘Pattiyawatte Neville’, police spokesman said further.

The female suspect’s house in Borella and another house in Ja-Ela rented by her six months ago have been used by the duo for drug dealing purposes, he added.