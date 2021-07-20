Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s amendment to the no-confidence motion against Minister Udaya Gammanpila has been deemed not acceptable.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the matter to the parliament today (July 20) when the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Minister of Energy was resumed.

The Speaker stated that Wickremesinghe’s amendment is irrelevant and therefore, not acceptable.

The no-confidence motion filed by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) against Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila over the recent hike of fuel prices commenced in the parliament yesterday (July 19).

When the case of no-confidence motion was tabled at the parliament yesterday, former Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe proposed to amend the motion against all ministers of the government instead of just the Energy Minister.

However, as SJB objected to this proposition, the no-confidence motion was taken into debate.