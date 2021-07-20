Man arrested for forcing foreign woman into prostitution

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a 31-year-old over commercial sexual exploitation of a foreign woman, says Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana.

The suspect, who is a resident of Wellawatte area, had brought the 36-year-old Uzbekistani woman in question to Sri Lanka on the pretext of providing employment, however, he had later forced her into prostitution.

Probes into the matter were initiated based on a complaint filed by the International Organization for Migrants (IOM), the police spokesman said further.

According to reports, the wife of the arrestee, who is also an Uzbekistani national, is currently serving a prison sentence over a similar offence.