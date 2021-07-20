Talks with Education Minister fail; teachers unions to continue strike

The discussion held between the teachers’ trade unions and Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris this morning has ended without reaching an agreement.

Accordingly, the teachers’ trade unions have decided to carry on the strike action, the General Secretary of Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU), Mahinda Jayasinghe said.

They withdrew from conducting online lessons on July 12, demanding solutions for anomalies in salaries, ‘forced quarantining’ protesters, and several other issues.

A total of 17 trade unions representing school principals and teachers including the Ceylon Independent Teachers’ Services Union (ITSU) had joined the said strike action.