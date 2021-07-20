Sri Lanka rolled out over 7 million COVID vaccinations so far

Sri Lanka has boosted the national inoculation drive with 10,172,800 COVID-19 vaccines received since arrivals of the first consignment in January this year, says the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s progress reports on COVID immunization, more than 7.57 million vaccinations have been rolled out across the island so far.

Speaking further in this regard, Prof. Channa Jayasumana said 1,264,000 of these are Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covidshield vaccines provided by India under its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ program.

Sri Lanka has also received China’s 7.1 million Sinopharm vaccines, Russia-made 180,000 Sputnik V jabs, 128,700 Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.5 million Moderna shots from the United States.

More than 3.3 million of these vaccines were delivered as donations, the state minister said adding that over 6.8 million were purchased by the government, the state minister added.

The country is also expecting a donation of 1.47 million AstraZeneca shots from Japan and 5.6 million more Sinopharm vaccines from China.

Meanwhile, the Epidemiology Unit stated that more than 215,000 people were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on Monday (July 19). This brings the total number of vaccinations rolled out in the country to 7,573,967.

According to official data, as many as 104,617 have people received the first shot of Sinopharm vaccine, while 10,997 completed the vaccine course upon the receipt of the second dose of the China-made jab.

In addition, 2,328 people have been vaccinated with the first shot of Pfizer vaccine while 97,699 others received the first dose of Moderna’s coronavirus shot.