13 committees including COPE set to meet during next three weeks

Thirteen committees including the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and Ministerial Consultative Committees have been scheduled to meet during the next three weeks, according to the Communications Department of the Parliament.

Accordingly, the National Film Corporation has been summoned before the COPE on the 19th July under the chairmanship of Prof. Charitha Herath. The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Highways is scheduled to meet on the same day under the chairmanship of the Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando.

Furthermore, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Mass Media is scheduled for the 20th under the chairmanship of the Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella.

In addition, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Tourism under the chairmanship of the Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice under the chairmanship of the Minister of Justice M.U. M. Ali Sabry and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Health is also scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi on the 03rd of August.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign Affairs is scheduled to be held on August 04th under the chairmanship of the Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Environment will convene on August 05th under the chairmanship of the Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice will also meet on the same day. In addition, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Fisheries is scheduled on the same day under the chairmanship of Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice is scheduled for the 17th of August and on the same day the Consultative Committee on Wildlife is also scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of the Minister of Wildlife & Forest Conservation C. B. Ratnayake.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice is scheduled to meet again on August 18th.

The Committee on High Posts is scheduled to meet on the 19th of August.