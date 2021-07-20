Maldives President arrives in Sri Lanka for official visit

Maldives President arrives in Sri Lanka for official visit

July 20, 2021   02:54 pm

The President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has arrived in Sri Lanka for a three-day official visit.

Reportedly, a contingent of 15 top-level Maldivian Foreign Ministry has accompanied Mr Solih to the island nation.

A special flight chartered by SriLankan Airlines with the Maldivian delegates aboard touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 11.30 am this morning (July 20).

They are expected to stay in the country until Friday (July 23).

