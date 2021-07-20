2016 bond scam case to proceed with two accused in absentia

The Colombo Special Trial-at-Bar today (July 20) decided to proceed with the case against 2016 Central Bank bond scam with two of the accused – former CBSL Governor Arjuna Mahendran and a former director of Perpetual Treasuries Ajahn Gardiya Punchihewa – in absentia.

The legal matter pertaining to criminal misappropriation of bonds valued at Rs. 36 billion during the Central Bank’s treasury bond auction held on March 29, 2016 was taken up earlier today.