2016 bond scam case to proceed with two accused in absentia

July 20, 2021   03:23 pm

The Colombo Special Trial-at-Bar today (July 20) decided to proceed with the case against 2016 Central Bank bond scam with two of the accused – former CBSL Governor Arjuna Mahendran and a former director of Perpetual Treasuries Ajahn Gardiya Punchihewa – in absentia.

The legal matter pertaining to criminal misappropriation of bonds valued at Rs. 36 billion during the Central Bank’s treasury bond auction held on March 29, 2016 was taken up earlier today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories