Forty-three more fatalities from coronavirus

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 43 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (July 19).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,870.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 17 females and 26 males.

One of them is aged below 30 years, eleven victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 31 are aged 60 and above.