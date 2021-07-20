Ready to supply gas to any cylinder of any color - Litro Gas

Litro Gas Lanka says the public should not be unduly apprehensive as there will be no shortage of gas in the market.

In a statement, the company’s chairman, Thushara Jayasinghe, said that Litro Gas would supply gas to any type of cylinder of any color.

He added that the company already has sufficient stocks of gas required for this.

Further, his company has the market capability and supply chain to bring in the extra capacity needed in the future, Jayasinghe added.