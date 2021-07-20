1,511 COVID cases registered within the day

A total of 449 more people tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 20), raising the daily count of positive cases reached 1,511.

According to the Government Information Department, the new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster, which has recorded a total of 279,705 virus infections since mid-April this year.

The new development has brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 287,930.

Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that as many as 262,828 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 3,870.

More than 21,000 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.