Spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers will occur in the Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Meanwhile, fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph are likely across the island and strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

A few showers are likely in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The wind speed might increase up to 70 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai. The wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota can be very rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.