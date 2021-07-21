Sri Lanka to receive 2 million more Sinopharm vaccines tomorrow

Sri Lanka is expecting another batch of Sinopharm vaccines, says the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

Accordingly, 2 million more doses of the China-manufactured coronavirus jabs will arrive in the country in the early hours of Thursday (July 22) the Prof. Channa Jayasumana said.

This will bring the total number of Sinopharm vaccines received by the island nation to 9.1 million.

Speaking further in this regard, the state minister said 400,000 of these vaccines will be rolled out in the Kurunegala District.

The remaining vaccines will be administered as follows:

• 275,000 in Galle District

• 200,000 each in Matara, Badulla and Ratnapura districts

• 100,000 each in Puttalam, Polonnaruwa, Monaragala, Nuwara-Eliya, Ampara and Batticaloa districts

• 125,000 in Hambantota District