COVID: 47 new victims take death toll to 3,917

July 21, 2021   06:48 pm

Sri Lanka has registered 47 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services on Friday (July 21).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 3,917.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 26 males and 21 females.

Reportedly, among the victims are 10 males and 04 females aged between 30-59 years and 16 males and 17 females aged 60 and above.

