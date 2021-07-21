Daily coronavirus case tally at 1,566

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 386 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,566.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 289,539.

As many as 263,758 recoveries and 3,917 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 21,911 active cases are currently under medical care.