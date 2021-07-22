Fairly heavy showers in parts of the island today

Showers are expected at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph are likely across the island and strong gusty winds up to (60-70) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota, Mannar, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be very rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.