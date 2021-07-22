Police investigations against misinformation on Moderna vaccine

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) led investigation has been launched against misinformation on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The investigations commenced on a complaint filed by the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) at the Kandy Hospital, Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The complaint claims false rumors that the Moderna vaccine contains nanotechnology are circulated on social media.

The JMO says that these rumors would adversely affect the public’s confidence in the vaccination process, in the backdrop where the Moderna vaccine is administered to the public in the Central Province.

Accordingly, an investigation is currently carried out by the Police Inspector of the Police Head Quarters in Kandy under the supervision of the Senior Superintendant of Police in Kandy.