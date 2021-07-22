Coronavirus: 997 more patients return to health

As many as 997 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, says the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 264,755.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 289,577 cases of COVID-19 in total and more than 20,000 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 3,917.