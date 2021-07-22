The Attorney General has appointed a Deputy Solicitor General and a team to provide legal advice for the action on the case of the 16-year-old girl who died while serving as a domestic worker at parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen’s house.

Meanwhile, two police teams in addition to the Borella Police are conducting investigations into the death of the teenager, Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The police teams had arrived in Dayagama yesterday (July 21) to record statements from 06 persons in connection to the incident.

In addition to the mother, stepfather, brother, and sister of the deceased girl, two former domestic workers of the Bathiudeen residence had been questioned by the Police.

The latter are two females also residing in Dayagama. Reportedly, they, too, had been procured by the same intermediary who brought the teenage girl to the Bathiudeen residence.

Meanwhile, further investigations are carried into the contents of the post mortem of the girl.

Police teams had visited scenes linked to the incident to collect circumstantial, technical, and scientific evidence, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

On July 15, a 16-year-old girl, who had served as domestic help at the Bathiudeen residence, succumbed to severe burn injuries while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. She had been under medical care for 12 days since her admission to the hospital on July 03.

The girl, who was residing in the Dayagama area, had been 15 years of age when she was brought to the parliamentarian’s residence at Bauddhaloka Mawatha for domestic work last October.

The judicial medical officer who conducted the post-mortem on the girl’s death concluded that she had been sexually exploited.