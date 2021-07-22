Probe into administering two Moderna shots to a woman on same day

A probe has been initiated into administrating two doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine on the same day to a woman from Peradeniya area, says Divisional Director of Health in Kandy.

Dr. Senaka Thalagala, who spoke to Ada Derana on the matter, stated that a report was sought from the Gangawata Korale MOH Office which was in charge of the relevant vaccination clinic.

According to reports, she had received two shots of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday (July 21) at a vaccination centre in Udaperadeniya area.

The woman in question is currently receiving treatment at Peradeniya Teaching Hospital.