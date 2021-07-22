Notice to teachers and non-academic staff who are not vaccinated

July 22, 2021   05:03 pm

The Ministry of Education has issued a special notice to the academic staff and non-academic staff of schools regarding vaccinations. 

The ministry instructs principals, teachers and non-academic staff in any province who have not received the vaccine against Covid-19 to immediately inform the zonal education office of their respective school.

The ministry further says that the inoculation of principals, teachers and non-academic staff of schools is currently underway on a provincial level and that those who have not received the jab can inform the zonal office and get vaccinated.

