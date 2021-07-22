Visa-approved migrant hopefuls to receive Pfizer shots

A special program will be implemented to administer the Pfizer vaccine for persons who have received visa approval for foreign employment, Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva said.

Nearly 8,000 migrant hopefuls who have received work permits and visa for 15 countries are yet to be vaccinated with a vaccine approved by destination countries, the Minister said.

Minister de Silva had mentioned this at a discussion held with officials of the Ministry of Health including the Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The workers in question are to migrate to Dubai, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Maldives, Malaysia, Israel, and Cypress.

However, these countries have only allowed persons who have received the US-manufactured Pfizer vaccine to enter the country.

Accordingly, the Health Minister and officials have agreed to administer the relevant migrant workers with the Pfizer vaccine.

Thereby, it has been agreed to vaccinate the relevant migrant workers with both doses of the vaccine and facilitate their departure within a period of 2 months.

Accordingly, they will be vaccinated in the coming week at a vaccine center in Colombo.

It has also been noted that the majority of the migrant hopefuls are under the age of 30. Thereby, special consideration will be granted during the vaccination process.