South-west monsoon active over the island  Met. Dept.

The Department of Meteorology, in its weather forecast today (July 23), stated that the south-west monsoon condition is now active over Sri Lanka.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa Province as well as in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western Province.

In addition, few showers will take place in the North-Central province.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph are likely across the island and strong gusty winds up to (60-70) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota, Mannar, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

Meanwhile, in the other sea areas around the island, the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be very rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.