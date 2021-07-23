152 people arrested for violating travel restrictions

The police have taken a total of 152 people into custody within the past 24 hours for violating current travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, 168 more individuals who attempted to cross provincial borders have been sent back after being admonished.

Island-wide travel restrictions were lifted on the 25th of June, however, the constraints to limit interprovincial movement are still in effect.

Sri Lanka was hit by a third wave of COVID-19 in mid-April and in a bid to arrest the further spread of the virus, the government imposed countrywide travel restrictions which were effective for nearly a month.

The health authorities have urged the members of public to strictly comply with the guidelines issued for permitted levels of functions.