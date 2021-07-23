Limited interprovincial public transport services from next month

July 23, 2021   02:48 pm

Limited number of buses and trains will operate across provinces from next month, although travel restrictions will remain unchanged, says State Minister Dilum Amunugama.

Speaking to the media in Matara, the state minister stated that the special committee on COVID-19 mitigation has given the go-ahead to provide limited interprovincial public transportation services from the 1st of August.

He added that public transport services can be rendered at full capacity when restrictions are lifted.

