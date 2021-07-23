Met. Dept. warns of gusty winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology on Friday (July 23) warned that gusty winds can be expected in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

Accordingly, the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the aforementioned areas.

Meanwhile, the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be very rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

Met. Department has urged the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regard.