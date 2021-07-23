Sri Lanka detects 23 new cases of Delta variant

Sri Lanka has identified 23 new positive cases of ‘Delta’ coronavirus variant, says the Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

This brings the total number of infections of Delta variant of concern found on the island to 61, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva stated further.

According to reports, the new cases have been detected in Colombo, Dambulla, Vavuniya, Maullaitivu, Kilinochchi and Negombo areas.