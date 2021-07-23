Uptick in COVID figures as 1,310 more people test positive

July 23, 2021   06:19 pm

As many as 1,310 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (July 23), says the Ministry of Health.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster. This brings the total number of infections confirmed in the country thus far to 292,608.

According to official data, more than 22,000 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 265,708.

