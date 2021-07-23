Sri Lankas COVID death toll crosses 4,000

Sri Lankas COVID death toll crosses 4,000

July 23, 2021   07:01 pm

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed the grim milestone of 4,000 today (July 23) with 43 more victims confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services.

According to official data, new fatalities have moved the total to 4,002.

Data released by the Department of Government Information showed that the latest victims confirmed today include 26 males and 17 females.

Among the victims are 08 people aged between 30-59 years and 35 others aged 60 and above.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories