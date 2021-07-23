Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed the grim milestone of 4,000 today (July 23) with 43 more victims confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services.

According to official data, new fatalities have moved the total to 4,002.

Data released by the Department of Government Information showed that the latest victims confirmed today include 26 males and 17 females.

Among the victims are 08 people aged between 30-59 years and 35 others aged 60 and above.