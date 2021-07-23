Daily coronavirus cases count reaches 1,785 today

A total of 475 more people tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 23), raising the daily count of positive cases reached 1,785.

According to the Government Information Department, the new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster, which has recorded a total of 284,770 virus infections since mid-April this year.

The new development has brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 293,083.

Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that as many as 265,708 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 4,002.

More than 23,000 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.