Fairly heavy rainfall in several areas including Western Province

As the south-west monsoon condition remains active over the country, showers or thundershowers are expected at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can take place at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

In the meantime, a few showers will occur in North-Central province.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph are likely across the island and strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar. It may increase up to 60 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be very rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.