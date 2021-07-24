Grace period to submit university admission applications

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to give a second opportunity for the students who sat for the 2020 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination but could not apply for the university admission in time.

Speaking further on the matter, the UGC Chairman Prof. Sampath Amaratunge said, “Accepting applications for university admission of students who took the 2020 Advanced Level Examination ended on the 18th of June. However, at the time, the University Grants Commission assured that students who could not submit their applications online due to the pandemic situations prevalent in the country will be given another opportunity.

Accordingly, in keeping with its promise, the UGC has announced a grace period to send in university entrance applications from July 26 to July 30, he added.

After submitting their application online, the students are further required to send in a signed copy of the entry form to the following e-mail address introduced by the UGC - apply2020@ugc.ac.lk

In addition, any changes that students wish to make to the order of the universities or courses they have chosen will be allowed from July 31 to August 14.

However, those who have already sent in their applications will not be able to make such changes, Prof. Amaratunge noted.