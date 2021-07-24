Met. Dept. issues advisory for gusty winds

July 24, 2021   03:50 pm

Due to active south-west monsoon conditions over the Sri Lanka, fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph are likely across the island, the Department of Meteorology warned.

Thereby, strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The Meteorology Department has urged people who are living in the aforementioned areas to be vigilant in this regard.

