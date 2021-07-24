24-hour water cut for parts of Wattala on Monday

24-hour water cut for parts of Wattala on Monday

July 24, 2021   04:34 pm

The water supply for several areas in Wattala will be interrupted for 24 hours from 10.00 am Monday (July 26), says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Thereby, part of Wattala-Negombo Road, part of Mabola area, Welikadamulla, all byroads up to Nayakakanda Junction on Hendala Road, Alwis Town, Maradana Road, Puwakwatta Road, Galahaduwa and part of Kerawalapitiya will be affected by the water cut.

The water cut will be imposed due to the laying of water pipes across the Hendala Bridge and connecting it to the main pipeline, the NWSDB stated further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories