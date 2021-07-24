24-hour water cut for parts of Wattala on Monday

The water supply for several areas in Wattala will be interrupted for 24 hours from 10.00 am Monday (July 26), says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Thereby, part of Wattala-Negombo Road, part of Mabola area, Welikadamulla, all byroads up to Nayakakanda Junction on Hendala Road, Alwis Town, Maradana Road, Puwakwatta Road, Galahaduwa and part of Kerawalapitiya will be affected by the water cut.

The water cut will be imposed due to the laying of water pipes across the Hendala Bridge and connecting it to the main pipeline, the NWSDB stated further.