1,220 new COVID infections confirmed in Sri Lanka

As many as 1,220 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (July 24), says the Ministry of Health.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster. The new development has pushed the total number of infections confirmed in the country to date to 294,333.

According to official data, more than 23,000 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries reached 266,665 earlier today as 957 more patients returned to health.