1,220 new COVID infections confirmed in Sri Lanka

1,220 new COVID infections confirmed in Sri Lanka

July 24, 2021   06:00 pm

As many as 1,220 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (July 24), says the Ministry of Health.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster. The new development has pushed the total number of infections confirmed in the country to date to 294,333.

According to official data, more than 23,000 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries reached 266,665 earlier today as 957 more patients returned to health.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories