Delta variant cases confirmed in Sri Lanka now at 68

Delta COVID-19 variant cases found in Sri Lanka so far now stands at 68, the Director-General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena said today (July 24).

The total climbed to 61 on Friday (July 23), as health authorities confirmed 23 new cases of the Delta strain.

Reportedly, the new cases had been detected in Colombo, Dambulla, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi and Negombo areas. The Delta COVID-19 strain, first identified in India last October, is also known as B.1.617.2.

It has been classified as a variant of concern due to its increased transmissibility. The strain has mutations on the spike protein that make it easier for it to infect human cells.

An average person who contracts Delta can spread it to three or four other people, in comparison with one or two other people through the original coronavirus strain.

According to health experts, unvaccinated individuals are more likely to be infected with the Delta variant, which is contributing to a rapid increase in COVID figures in more than 90 countries including the United States and the United Kingdom.